Increased police presence after armed officers respond to reports of two men with a machete in Peterborough street

An armed officer in Paston.

Yesterday (June 15) at just after 3pm, armed officers responded to calls from residents in Sheepwalk and Crabtree in Paston, who reported seeing a group of two men with a machete and heard what they described as a gunshot sound.

The officers searched the area but found neither any suspects or victims.

Their investigation will continue today though and as part of it, an increased police presence will be seen in the area. Police have also appealed for any witnesses or people in possession of CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 3.12pm yesterday (15 June) with reports of two men with a machete in Sheepwalk, Peterborough. Residents also reported a possible gunshot noise in the area.

“Officers, including armed police, carried out thorough searches, however, no victims or suspects were found.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area today as the investigation into the circumstances continues.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information or dashcam footage of the area, is urged to contact police on 101 or web-chat quoting incident 314 of 15 June.”