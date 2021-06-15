Police respond to man seen with machete seen on Peterborough street
Police are currently responding to reports of a man in possession of a machete in a Peterborough street (June 15).
Residents in Crabtree and Sheepwalk in Paston reported seeing a large Police presence, including armed officers, at just after 3pm.
Police have confirmed that they are currently at the scene and attempts to identify the man are ongoing.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 3.12pm today with reports of a man with a machete in Sheepwalk, Peterborough.
“Officers from the armed police unit have attended the scene and attempts are ongoing to identify the man.”