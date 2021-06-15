Police respond to man seen with machete seen on Peterborough street

An armed officer in Paston.

Residents in Crabtree and Sheepwalk in Paston reported seeing a large Police presence, including armed officers, at just after 3pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have confirmed that they are currently at the scene and attempts to identify the man are ongoing.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 3.12pm today with reports of a man with a machete in Sheepwalk, Peterborough.