In pictures: Crowded cars, collisions and stolen vehicles - drivers stopped in Peterborough and across region this week

These included a stolen motorbike recovered from a stolen van in Peterborough, vehicles seized from uninsured drivers, a shockingly overcrowded car and many other offences.
This is a selection of the vehicles that were pulled over and the incidents officers attended.
1. 20/11/21
This vehicle was stopped after a pursuit in Cambridgeshire. Officers said: "Vehicle made off from This vehicle was stopped after a pursuit in Cambridgeshire. Officers said: "Vehicle made off from @CambsCops officers in St Ives. Pursuit brought to a safe conclusion, driver and passenger arrested for numerous offences and will spend a night in the cells. "
Photo: Midlands
2. 23/11/21
This vehicle was stopped in Peterborough. Officers said: "Vehicle stopped in Peterborough and it was identified the driver was driving whilst disqualified despite trying to lie to police. Driver reported for offences and vehicle seized."
Photo: Midlands
3. 23/11/21
This vehicle was seized in Peterborough. Officers said: "Peterborough. Vehicle stopped driver uninsured and unlicensed! Vehicle seized driver reported. "
Photo: Midlands
4. 23/11/21
The driver of this van should not have been behind the wheel. Officers said: "Another uninsured vehicle off the road, driver reported and will probably lose his licence with 12 points already."
Photo: Midlands