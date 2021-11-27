Police stopped this stolen vehicle in Peterborough and made a further discovery. They said on Twitter: "Stolen Mercedes Vito van complete with stolen moped in the rear located and recovered in Peterborough by RPU, ARV and dogs."

In pictures: Crowded cars, collisions and stolen vehicles - drivers stopped in Peterborough and across region this week

This week’s roundup of the BCH Road Policing Unit activity in Peterborough and across the region features a variety of incidents tackled by officers.

By Mark Edwards
Saturday, 27th November 2021, 5:01 am

These included a stolen motorbike recovered from a stolen van in Peterborough, vehicles seized from uninsured drivers, a shockingly overcrowded car and many other offences.

This is a selection of the vehicles that were pulled over and the incidents officers attended.

1. 20/11/21

This vehicle was stopped after a pursuit in Cambridgeshire. Officers said: "Vehicle made off from This vehicle was stopped after a pursuit in Cambridgeshire. Officers said: "Vehicle made off from @CambsCops officers in St Ives. Pursuit brought to a safe conclusion, driver and passenger arrested for numerous offences and will spend a night in the cells. "

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

2. 23/11/21

This vehicle was stopped in Peterborough. Officers said: "Vehicle stopped in Peterborough and it was identified the driver was driving whilst disqualified despite trying to lie to police. Driver reported for offences and vehicle seized."

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

3. 23/11/21

This vehicle was seized in Peterborough. Officers said: "Peterborough. Vehicle stopped driver uninsured and unlicensed! Vehicle seized driver reported. "

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

4. 23/11/21

The driver of this van should not have been behind the wheel. Officers said: "Another uninsured vehicle off the road, driver reported and will probably lose his licence with 12 points already."

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales
Peterborough
Next Page
Page 1 of 3