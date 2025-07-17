'I fear that the crash that killed my friend and left me seriously injured is going to live with me for the rest of my life'

A Peterborough woman has spoken of the devastating impact being hit by a drunk driver over six months ago has had on her life.

Sharon Enoch (46) and her friend Muhammad Faizan (23) were driving to work along the A605 Wisbech Road, in Coates on December 21, 2024 when they were hit by a black Vauxhall Insignia being driven by Owen Bird at just after 8:30pm.

The crash caused Sharon to lose part of her bowel and intestines leaving her just a metre away from needing a stoma bag. She also suffered a hematoma in her shoulder which has left her collarbone pushed up slightly, a fractured back and she now suffers from park in her back and feet as well as cataracts caused by the trauma. She was in hospital for a month.

Unfortunately, however, Muhammad was died at the scene.

A605 Wisbech Road.

Bird sustained minor injuries and was arrested. He has since pleaded guilty to the charges of ‘Causing death by due care while over prescribed limit’ and ‘Causing serious injury by careless/inconsiderate driving.’ He is due to be sentenced in October.

In the meantime though, Sharon has had to continue her life and try to recover from the devastating impact of the crash both on her physical as well as mental health.

She said: “The crash lives in my head everyday. My house is my safe space but I also feel trapped at the same time. I can’t live my life and just relax, I feel really anxious when I go out but I don’t want to just sit at home.

It’s a horrible feeling to feel so unsafe and insecure. normally I am quite a bubbly, outgoing person and I am trying to be like that for my kids but I feel as if I am vulnerable all of the time and constantly fearful.

It is going to live with me for the rest of my life. I don’t think I am ever going to get over it.

I just remember the lights coming towards me and shouting out for my friend, I don’t remember anything else,

I am now really anxious whenever I am in a car and I see lights coming towards me, especially at night. I have had panic attacks.

On the outside I may look fine but it still feels like it happened yesterday, no matter what I do.!

Paying tribute to Muhammad- the pair knew each other from working as door staff at pubs in the area- Sharon added: “He was a lovely man. No one has a bad word to say about him. He was just starting out in life and he had big plans, he was studying at university and planning his future.

“He was a genuine nice, down to earth man who was loved by everyone.

"I hope he gets the justice he deserves.”