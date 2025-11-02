Huntingdon Train Stabbings: Peterborough City Council Leader praises emergency services response to attack

The leader of Peterborough City Council has praised the response of the emergency services following the stabbings on a train from Peterborough on Saturday, November 1.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council leader, Councillor Shabina Qayyum, said: “Whilst many conversations are happening around the attack on innocent victims during last night’s train incident, we are yet to learn more around the motivation around this horrendous attack.

“The response of the police, emergency teams, LNER staff and rescue services are to be commended or this could have been much worse. They were magnificent yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The perpetrators must be brought to justice. Conversations around security on transport will no doubt be at the top of the priority list for all agencies involved.”

The train at Huntingdon Station

British Transport Police have now said there is one suspect in custody, a 32 year old man from Peterborough.

A second man who was arrested has now been released with no further action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One man remains in a life threatening condition in hospital. The man, a member of LNER train staff, has been described as a ‘hero’ whose actions ‘undoubtedly saved many people’s lives.’

The chairman of the Joint Mosques Council, Abdul Choudhuri, has said prayers are being said for the victims.

He said: “The Joint Mosques Council is deeply sad and condemns most strongly about the attack on the innocent travelling passengers yesterday - we hope and pray for the speedy recovery for all the victims - and our sympathies are with the victims’s families -We hope that the perpetrators receive severe punishment under the law of the land without any mercy- Rail travel is thought to be safest way of travelling and such evil people put fear among travellers.”