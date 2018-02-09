Huntingdon murder victim was stabbed to death

Have your say

Police have revealed a man found dead in a Huntingdon park was stabbed to death,

The body of Sam Mechelewski was found in Hinchingbrooke park last week.

A post mortem carried out on 2 February concluded that Sam died as a result of a stab wound.

Specialist diving teams from the Metropolitan Police have been searching a pond near Woodlands and the edge of the Hinchingbrooke Park today (9 February) looking for the weapon.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting CC-01022018-0198 or visit https://mipp.police.uk/operation/554. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

