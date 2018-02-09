Detectives appeal for information about car seen in Huntingdon murder probe

Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Huntingdon have released images of a car they want to trace as divers search a pond in the town.

The body of Sam Mechelewski, 20, was found by a member of the public at about 1pm on 1 February in a wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park.

Did you see this car?

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw the vehicle, a black Audi A3, in Huntingdon in the evening of Wednesday last week (31 January).

Specialist diving teams from the Metropolitan Police will be searching a pond near Woodlands and the edge of the park today (9 February).

House-to-house enquires have taken place close to where Sam’s body was discovered and extensive searches have been carried out in the park.

Yesterday CCTV images of Sam were released showing him at a branch of Sainsbury’s in St Germain Walk, Huntingdon, shortly before 8pm on 31 January.

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Gallop said: “We’re appealing to anyone who saw this vehicle in the Huntingdon area to get in touch with us as a matter of urgency. It may have been parked by the side of the road. We need to get answers about who was in the vehicle and what they were doing in the area.

“We also want to speak to anyone who saw Sam from the time he was captured on CCTV in Sainsbury’s onwards. We need to piece more information together about who he was with and where he went. Please get in touch with any information, however insignificant you feel it may be.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting CC-01022018-0198 or visit https://mipp.police.uk/operation/554. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.