Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Raids carried out in Chatteris and March this week

Almost 1,500 illegal vapes were seized from shops as raids were carried out in Cambridgeshire this week.

A multi-agency operation involving Trading Standards, Fenland District Council’s Licensing Team and HMRC saw four shops in Chatteris and March raided on Monday. The operation follows an influx of intelligence from concerned members of the public to Fenland District Council and Trading Standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Issues include vapes with tank sizes that are illegal in the UK due to the quantities of liquid they contain and vapes that wrongly state they contain no nicotine.

Some of the seized vapes

In 2023, Trading Standards seized 8,800 vapes, over 26,000 illicit cigarettes and 38 packs of hand rolling tobacco in Cambridgeshire. Earlier this month three quarters of a tonne of illegal vapes were sent to a dedicated recycling facility.

This follows the Government proposals announced earlier this year to ban disposable vapes and ensure vapes conform to plainer packaging requirements, tighter restrictions on display and strict limits on flavouring to make them less appealing to children.

Peter Gell, Service Director Regulatory Services said: “These ongoing, targeted enforcement operations send a clear message to the shops that supply these products, and the organised crime gangs behind these crimes, that the sale of illegal vapes won’t be tolerated in Cambridgeshire. We are committed to taking a hard line with anyone we uncover perpetrating these crimes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad