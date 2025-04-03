"Huge response" from armed police after teenage boy claimed he was being chased by knife-wielding men in Peterborough
“I’m hiding in a bush after being chased by two men who are carrying Rambo and Zombie knives.”
This was the claim of a Peterborough boy who rang 999 on April Fools Day – and sparked a armed police response.
Cambs Police are now reminding people that it is an offence to make a hoax call to the emergency services – and one that can carry a prison term.
A force spokesperson said: “It’s no joke to make multiple 999 calls and falsely report two men wearing balaclavas are chasing you in a park with knives.
“These calls sparked a huge response from both our firearms and taser officers in the north of the county at about 4.20pm.
“After searching the area and not finding anything, we went to the caller’s home where he admitted making the call as a joke with his friends.
“A 13-year-old boy, from Peterborough, received a community resolution for wasting police time.
“It’s no joke to hoax and is an offence to make a malicious or hoax call to the emergency services.”
The maximum penalty is up to six months in prison or a fine of £5,000.
The spokesperson added: “Calls like these use up valuable resources while we could be responding to genuine emergencies and potentially puts lives at risk.
