HMP Peterborough inmate who poured bin of boiling water over guard jailed for 17 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tony McDonald was serving sentence in city jail for GBH

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man who threw boiling water mixed with sugar over a prison officer at HMP Peterborough has been jailed for 17 years.

The female prison officer suffered ‘grave second degree burns’ in the attack, which was carried out by Tony McDonald – who was already serving time for violent offences – in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huntingdon Law Courts heard howy McDonald, 39, was waiting with a bin full of boiling water when the officer at HMP Peterborough responded to a personal alarm from another officer on 31 July, 2023.

Tony McDonald was serving a sentence after a conviction for violence when he launched the unprovoked attack

He threw the entire contents at the woman, leaving her and another guard with serious injuries.

Colleagues rushed her to a cold shower, while McDonald ran away and attacked another prison officer with a knee-high kick. In the struggle, the officer suffered a fractured wrist.

McDonald, who was already serving a sentence for offences including GBH, denied grievous bodily harm with intent and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent but was found guilty following a trial and was jailed on Tuesday (11 February) at Huntingdon Law Courts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sentencing, Judge Mark Bishop said McDonald had claimed he was following the instructions of voices, but psychiatrists had concluded this was untrue.

He said: “She (the victim) suffered immediate pain, screaming in agony. There was no background, there was no motivation for this attack.

“The officer suffered grave second degree burns while undertaking her public duties in prison.

“The scarring and injuries caused her significant issues in her daily life. She is likely to need future surgery. She has permanent damage and doubts her career will be able to take her to retirement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her statement, the victim described how she was in excruciating pain. She required treatment at a specialist burns hospital and several skin graft surgeries.

The male guard, who suffered burns to his neck, leg and arm, said he remembered hearing his colleague’s screams, which had had a big impact on his mental health.

Detective Constable John Pentney said: “This was, and remains, a traumatising incident for the victim. While the sentence will not undo the permanent harm caused, it does reflect the seriousness of this unprovoked attack.

“McDonald was captured on CCTV leaving his cell with the black plastic bin covered by a towel and going to the water boiler to fill it while a separate incident was happening on the upper landing.”