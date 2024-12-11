HMP Peterborough inmate has sentence extended after attacking fellow prisoner with a key

Orrin Lindsay left man unconscious following attack

A prisoner at HMP Peterborough has had a year added to his sentence after attacking another inmate with a key.

Orrin Lindsay, 35, had what appeared to be a minor disagreement with the victim as they queued for medication at the prison on 20 May.

Shortly after leaving the queue the victim went to Lindsay’s cell to speak to him.

When he entered, Lindsay, who had the key in his hand, punched him, knocking him unconscious. He then stamped on the man’s head before prison officers arrived.

The victim was taken to Peterborough City Hospital but was discharged later the same day.

Lindsay, formerly of Edgware, in London, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm.

On Thursday (5 December) at Peterborough Crown Court he was ordered to serve an additional year, consecutively to his existing sentence.

DC Andrew Donaldson said: “Lindsay’s display of violence that day was completely unacceptable and left the victim requiring hospital treatment.

“I hope this case demonstrates we will investigate assaults in prisons and there are real consequences for those who choose to attack other inmates.”