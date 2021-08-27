Get away driver who helped Peterborough murderer escape crime scene after stabbing a dad-to-be jailed

Kristopher White (36) drove Tyler Smith away from the scene after Smith had killed Nicholas Bonner, known to family and friends as Nicky, in Stanground, Peterborough on 5 January.

Smith (23) of Sandpiper Drive, Peterborough was convicted of murder and given a life sentence - to serve a minimum of 21 years - earlier this month.

Today White, of Myrtle House Caravan Park, Peterborough appeared at Cambridge Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to assisting an offender. He was jailed for three years.

Kristopher White (left) and Nicky Bonner (right)

The court heard Nicky died of a single stab wound to the heart after being stabbed by Smith following a dispute over drugs.

The investigation found that in the hours leading up to the murder, Nicky had been with friends at the Southfields Drive property when he spoke on the phone with Smith.

Nicky then left with a friend to buy cigarettes and alcohol from Tesco, in Whittlesey Road.

While on their way back, a silver Vauxhall Astra approached and Smith got out to speak to Nicky. Things became heated and Smith stabbed him.

Tyler Smith

Smith was driven off by 36-year-old Kristopher White, while Nicky ran back to Southfields Drive where he collapsed.

Shortly after, Smith disposed of the knife in a drain and called a family member asking for a change of clothes and a lift to his partner’s home in Market Deeping.

Smith, of Sandpiper Drive, Peterborough, was arrested in Market Deeping at 4am the following morning.