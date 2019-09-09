Fresh appeal to find Peterborough fraudster as more victims targeted

Police are re-appealing for information about incidents of fraud in Peterborough.

Over the last few months reports have been made about a man approaching members of the public at their home addresses and requesting money.

Police news

The suspect is described as tanned with black swept back hair, stubble, aged between 30 to 40, tall and of a stocky build.

He knocks on the door and claims to be a neighbour who has locked himself out of his car or house and needs money for a locksmith.

Victims have mostly been elderly and on occasions the suspect has followed victims inside their home until money is handed over.

An appeal was published in July following nine offences, however, there have since been two further reports in Thorpe Lea Road on September 4.

RELATED: Warning after spate of frauds in Peterborough

DS Hayley Carter said: “This man is clearly targeting people and we want to put an end to it. I am urging anyone who has been a victim of this crime, or thinks they were targeted by this person, to get in contact with us.

“Even if no money was handed over the information will be invaluable to our investigation.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting Op Anlaby or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.