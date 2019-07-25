Warning after spate of frauds in Peterborough

Residents are being warned about spate of frauds which has seen a man asking elderly victims for money.

Since April there have been nine reports of the same nature, with four offences having taken place in July.

In all instances a man has approached the victims, all but one aged between 63 and 81, claiming to be a new neighbour and needing to borrow some money to pay for a locksmith or car repairs because he’s locked himself out of his house or car.

On some occasions he asked the victims for a lift into town and has then asked to borrow the money, asking for them to draw £250 out from a cash machine.

The man is described as Asian, about 5’5” tall, stocky build, in his 30s to 40s, with a British accent, black swept back hair and stubble. On some occasions he is described as wearing a high visibility vest over his clothes.

Detective Sergeant Hayley Carter said: “This man is clearly targeting people and we want to put an end to this. I am urging anyone with information about who this man is to contact us.

“I would also urge anyone who has encountered a similar situation to report it to us, even if no money was handed over.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Police said the dates and locations for the offences are:

Ingleborough, city centre – 26 April

Shakespeare Avenue, city centre – 5 May

Oakleaf Road, city centre – 6 May

Westfield Road, West Town – 19 May

Garton End Road, city centre – 24 June

Broadway, city centre – 10 July

Sages Lane, Werrington – 10 July

Lewes Gardens, Werrington – 14 July

Lincoln Road, Werrington – 16 July