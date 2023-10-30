Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four men arrested after a man was stabbed on Friday morning (October 27) have been bailed.

The four men, all from the Peterborough area, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent after a man was stabbed along Westgate.

Police attend an incident at Westgate.

He was taken to hospital but non-life threatening injuries but has since been discharged.