Four men suspected of Peterborough city centre stabbing bailed
Westgate was closed from 9am on Friday morning following the incident.
By Ben Jones
Published 30th Oct 2023, 12:20 GMT- 1 min read
Four men arrested after a man was stabbed on Friday morning (October 27) have been bailed.
The four men, all from the Peterborough area, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent after a man was stabbed along Westgate.
He was taken to hospital but non-life threatening injuries but has since been discharged.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact police their web chat service quoting incident 107 of 27 October, or to call 101 if you do not have internet access.