Police make four arrests after man stabbed in Peterborough city centre

Police and ambulance crews were called to Westgate on Friday morning (October 27).
By Ben Jones
Published 27th Oct 2023, 11:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 13:31 BST
Police in Peterborough have made four arrests after a man was stabbed in the city centre on Friday morning..

Police were called to Westgate at just after 9am after a man is believed to have been stabbed around the Savers store on Westgate.

He was taken to hospital but non-life threatening injuries but has since been discharged.

Police attend the incident on Westgate.
Four men, all from the Peterborough area, have since been been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

Westgate was closed in the aftermath of the incident and police have appealed for witnesses of what they believe to be an isolated incident.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 9.10am with reports a man had been stabbed in Westgate, Peterborough.

“Officers are currently at the scene, together with paramedics, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“The incident is believed to be isolated, and an investigation has been launched.

“Anyone who has any information is urged to contact police via our web chat service quoting incident 107 of 27 October, or call us on 101 if you do not have internet access.”