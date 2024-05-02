Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following months of intelligence gathering, Zorhib Hussain, Hassan Nazir, Safyaan Khan and Zayn Ali were all identified as being involved in the operation of the “Ghost” drugs line.

The men were arrested as part of Operation Tsunami which ran throughout the spring of last year and has so far seen 18 people jailed in connection with drug supply across the city.

On the morning of May 17, Hussain, 27, and Nazir, 25, were arrested at Bayard Plaza flats in Peterborough city centre after police received information that there were people within the building trying to hide from police, having left a flat inside.

Hassan Nazir, Safyaan Khan, Zayn Ali and Zorhib Hussain.

The flat in question was identified and a search uncovered a drawstring sports bag that had been thrown out of a window onto a flat roof.

Inside the bag were several smaller bags containing up to about £76,150 worth of heroin, crack cocaine and cocaine, as well as £2,480 in cash and six mobile phones, one of which was later confirmed to be the “Ghost” deal line.

Enquiries later confirmed the flat was a short-term let being rented for £3,100 a month by Hussain and forensic evidence linked him to the flat, cash and drugs, as well as messages on a mobile phone found on him which relate to drugs supply.

Hussain was arrested in the flat’s car park, trying to leave in a white BMW X7, while Nazir was found in a communal hallway within the block of flats.

Drugs seized by police in Peterborough.

Khan, 19, had left the flats before police arrived but was arrested at his home in Lynton Road, Millfield, a few hours later after CCTV footage confirmed he had been at the flat that morning.

Ali, 28, was also arrested later the same morning at his home in Bradwell Road, Longthorpe.

All four appeared at Cambridge Crown Court last Tuesday (April 30) where they were sentenced to a total of 20 years and nine months in prison after previously admitting being concerned in the supply of heroin, crack cocaine and cocaine.

Hussain, of Gladstone Street, Millfield, Peterborough, was jailed for six years and nine months

Nazir, of Cromwell Road, Bedford, was jailed for six years and seven months

Khan, of Lynton Road, Millfield, Peterborough, was jailed for four years and five months

Ali, of Bradwell Road, Longthorpe, Peterborough, was jailed for three years

Hussain also admitted six charges of supplying crack cocaine, while Ali admitted four charges of supplying crack cocaine and Khan admitted one charge of supplying crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply heroin, possession of cannabis, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place – namely an extendable baton.

Detective Constable Lucy Carter, who investigated, said: “A significant amount of work has and continues to go into tackling organised crime and exploitation, such as the running of drugs lines across our county.

“The evidence built up against these four men was strong, showing their involvement in supplying heroin, crack cocaine and cocaine in Peterborough, as well as the financial gains for some of them.

“We are doing all we can to disrupt these groups and information from the public can greatly assist with this.”

Anyone with concerns or information about drugs can report to police online via the dedicated drugs information webpage.

These latest convictions bring the total to 18 people to be sentenced to a total of more than 60 years in prison as part of Operation Tsunami.