Operation Tsunami: 48 arrested in Peterborough's largest ever drugs operation
Forty-eight people have been arrested following Peterborough’s biggest ever operation to tackle organised crime groups, exploitation and the distribution of drugs.
Operation Tsunami – the enforcement stage of which ran throughout May – has so far seen 48 people arrested with 19 of those charged with 83 drug offences.
The operation has been intelligence-led and was launched as part of Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s relentless commitment to tackling serious and organised crime across the county, with a particular focus on Peterborough, exploitation, drug dealing and serious street-based violence.
This is the biggest operation of its kind seen in Peterborough in recent years, following the success of the county’s largest drugs operation – Operation Hypernova – which ran in the autumn of last year.
Hypernova led to 44 arrests, with 31 people charged with 139 drug charges. Around £600k was seized and 33 drug lines dismantled.
During Operation Tsunami, officers carried out raids and proactive arrests over three weeks across Peterborough and surrounding areas following months of intelligence gathering into those involved in class A drug supply.
This intelligence gathering and information sharing was supported by partner agencies, who we continue to work with to provide ongoing support to those vulnerable to exploitation.
Crack cocaine, cocaine, heroin and cannabis worth more than £250,000 has been seized along with thousands of pounds in cash and assets including vehicles and designer clothing.
The charges
Mihlali Jekwa, 27, of Hedgelands, Werrington: Concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, Possession of cannabis
Natty Zewdu, 32, of Lincoln Road, Millfield: Concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, Possession of cannabis
Marek Sandor, 19, of Somerby Garth, Parnwell: Concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, Concerned in the supply of heroin
Zayn Ali, 27, of Bradwell Road, Longthorpe: Concerned in the supply of heroin, Concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, Concerned in the supply of cocaine, Supplying crack cocaine x 4
Zorhib Hussain, 26, of Gladstone Street, Millfield: Supplied crack cocaine x 5, Concerned in the supply of heroin, Concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, Concerned in the supply of cocaine
Safyaan Khan, 18, of Lynton Road, Millfield: Concerned in the supply of heroin, Concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, Concerned in the supply of cocaine, Supplying crack cocaine
Sebastian Hart, 43, of St Martin’s Street, Millfield: Supplying crack cocaine, Supplying heroin
Olusegun Babalola, 26, of Whitsed Street, Eastfield: Concerned in the supply of heroin, Concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, Possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, Possession with intent to supply heroin, Supplying crack cocaine x 5
Sara Jaquite, 37, of Hetley, Orton Goldhay: Possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, Supplying crack cocaine
Anjam Zada, 23, of Broadway: Concerned in the supply of crack cocaine x 3, Possession with intent to supply cannabis, Concerned in the supply of crack cocaine x 2, Concerned in the supply of heroin x 2, Supplying crack cocaine x 2
Ditta Azam, 29, of St Paul’s Road, Dogsthorpe: Concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, Possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, Concerned in the supply of heroin, Concerned in the making of an offer to supply crystal meth
Hugo Chessapa, 23, of Vergette Street, Eastfield: Concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, Concerned in the supply of heroin, Supplying crack cocaine x 3, Possession with intent to supply cannabis, Possession with intent to supply heroin, Possession with intent to supply crack cocaine
Guilherme Mendes, 34, of Cam Causeway, Cambridge: Concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, Concerned in the supply of heroin, Acquiring criminal property
Jose Fernandes Djaite, 18, of High Street, Fletton: Concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, Concerned in the supply of heroin, Supplying crack cocaine x 3
Benjamin Howes, 38, of Vedast Street, Norwich: Concerned in the supply of heroin, Concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, Supplying crack cocaine x 3
Lee Campbell, 47, of no fixed address: Supplying crack cocaine
Mohammed Sharef, 21, of Ash Court, Dogsthorpe: Concerned in the supply of cocaine
Oleksander Galamon, 27, of Eastfield Road, Eastfield: Possession with intent to supply heroin, Possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, Possession of a weapon, namely pepper spray
Remanded in prison – jailed for two-and-a-half years
Tommy Mukendi, 30, of no fixed address: Possession of cannabis, Driving without insurance, Driving without a licence, Possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, Possession with intent to supply heroin, Remanded in prison – jailed for 3 years