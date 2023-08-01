Forty-eight people have been arrested following Peterborough’s biggest ever operation to tackle organised crime groups, exploitation and the distribution of drugs.

Operation Tsunami – the enforcement stage of which ran throughout May – has so far seen 48 people arrested with 19 of those charged with 83 drug offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The operation has been intelligence-led and was launched as part of Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s relentless commitment to tackling serious and organised crime across the county, with a particular focus on Peterborough, exploitation, drug dealing and serious street-based violence.

Police conduct arrests during Operation Tsunami. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police.

This is the biggest operation of its kind seen in Peterborough in recent years, following the success of the county’s largest drugs operation – Operation Hypernova – which ran in the autumn of last year.

Hypernova led to 44 arrests, with 31 people charged with 139 drug charges. Around £600k was seized and 33 drug lines dismantled.

During Operation Tsunami, officers carried out raids and proactive arrests over three weeks across Peterborough and surrounding areas following months of intelligence gathering into those involved in class A drug supply.

Police execute warrants during Operation Tsunami. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This intelligence gathering and information sharing was supported by partner agencies, who we continue to work with to provide ongoing support to those vulnerable to exploitation.

Crack cocaine, cocaine, heroin and cannabis worth more than £250,000 has been seized along with thousands of pounds in cash and assets including vehicles and designer clothing.

The charges

Mihlali Jekwa, 27, of Hedgelands, Werrington: Concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, Possession of cannabis

Natty Zewdu, 32, of Lincoln Road, Millfield: Concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, Possession of cannabis

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marek Sandor, 19, of Somerby Garth, Parnwell: Concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, Concerned in the supply of heroin

Zayn Ali, 27, of Bradwell Road, Longthorpe: Concerned in the supply of heroin, Concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, Concerned in the supply of cocaine, Supplying crack cocaine x 4

Zorhib Hussain, 26, of Gladstone Street, Millfield: Supplied crack cocaine x 5, Concerned in the supply of heroin, Concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, Concerned in the supply of cocaine

Safyaan Khan, 18, of Lynton Road, Millfield: Concerned in the supply of heroin, Concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, Concerned in the supply of cocaine, Supplying crack cocaine

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sebastian Hart, 43, of St Martin’s Street, Millfield: Supplying crack cocaine, Supplying heroin

Olusegun Babalola, 26, of Whitsed Street, Eastfield: Concerned in the supply of heroin, Concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, Possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, Possession with intent to supply heroin, Supplying crack cocaine x 5

Sara Jaquite, 37, of Hetley, Orton Goldhay: Possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, Supplying crack cocaine

Anjam Zada, 23, of Broadway: Concerned in the supply of crack cocaine x 3, Possession with intent to supply cannabis, Concerned in the supply of crack cocaine x 2, Concerned in the supply of heroin x 2, Supplying crack cocaine x 2

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ditta Azam, 29, of St Paul’s Road, Dogsthorpe: Concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, Possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, Concerned in the supply of heroin, Concerned in the making of an offer to supply crystal meth

Hugo Chessapa, 23, of Vergette Street, Eastfield: Concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, Concerned in the supply of heroin, Supplying crack cocaine x 3, Possession with intent to supply cannabis, Possession with intent to supply heroin, Possession with intent to supply crack cocaine

Guilherme Mendes, 34, of Cam Causeway, Cambridge: Concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, Concerned in the supply of heroin, Acquiring criminal property

Jose Fernandes Djaite, 18, of High Street, Fletton: Concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, Concerned in the supply of heroin, Supplying crack cocaine x 3

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Benjamin Howes, 38, of Vedast Street, Norwich: Concerned in the supply of heroin, Concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, Supplying crack cocaine x 3

Lee Campbell, 47, of no fixed address: Supplying crack cocaine

Mohammed Sharef, 21, of Ash Court, Dogsthorpe: Concerned in the supply of cocaine

Oleksander Galamon, 27, of Eastfield Road, Eastfield: Possession with intent to supply heroin, Possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, Possession of a weapon, namely pepper spray

Remanded in prison – jailed for two-and-a-half years