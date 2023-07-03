Four men arrested after stabbing in Peterborough's Lincoln Road
Four men have been arrested after a stabbing near Peterborough city centre.
The alleged incident happened on Saturday afternoon (July 1) at about 2pm in Lincoln Road.
Cambridgeshire Police said that the victim was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries – although there are no further details available on how serious the injuries are.
The police spokesperson said: “A 19-year-old man, 29-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were all arrested on suspicion of assault GBH and have all been released on bail.
“An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and remains in custody.”
Witnesses, or anyone with further information about the incident are asked to contact Cambridgeshire Police, either by visiting their website and using the webchat service or by calling 101. You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111