Four men have been arrested after a stabbing near Peterborough city centre.

The alleged incident happened on Saturday afternoon (July 1) at about 2pm in Lincoln Road.

Cambridgeshire Police said that the victim was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries – although there are no further details available on how serious the injuries are.

The police spokesperson said: “A 19-year-old man, 29-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were all arrested on suspicion of assault GBH and have all been released on bail.

“An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and remains in custody.”