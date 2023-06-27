Boyle was locked up for 16 years

A former Cambridgeshire police officer has been locked up for 16 years after being found guilty of raping a teenager.

James Boyle (69) was a serving officer when he abused the woman over a five year period more than 30 years ago.

He avoided justice for more than three decades – but now he is behind bars, after he was found guilty of of two counts of rape and one of indecent assault at a trial at Cambridge Crown Court.

Boyle, of Sunbury Place, Edinburgh, who was working as a criminal defence barrister when he was finally caught, committed the offences in a number of locations across Cambridgeshire between 1986 and 1991.

He denied the offences – but despite his legal knowledge, a jury saw through his lies.

The victim reported what had happened to her in 2018 following an exchange of messages on social media, and the case was investigated by Essex Police.

She told police officers Boyle’s abuse had left her feeling upset, ashamed, and guilty.

Following his sentencing, Cambridgeshire Police Deputy Chief Constable Jane Gyford said: “We commend the bravery of Boyle’s victim for coming forward and reporting the crimes committed against her.

“These were horrendous offences over a prolonged period, for which he has now thankfully faced justice.

“We would urge anyone who has been the victim of a sexual offence to come forward, no matter how long ago it took place.”

Detective Sergeant Carla Hillyer, now positioned on Essex Police’s specialist Quest team, said: “James Boyle’s abuse has had a significant impact on the victim, and I want to pay tribute to the bravery she has shown in coming forward and telling us what happened.

“At the time he was questioned in relation to the offences, Boyle was a trained defence barrister. He knew the system, and had support from many professional colleagues, providing character references in his defence.

“He denied the abuse he subjected the victim to ever happened.

“And yet the jury saw through this and found him guilty.

“No court result will ever turn back time but I hope this helps the victim move forward.

“She has been listened to and she has been believed. It is never too late to get justice.”

DS Hillyer added: “I also want to highlight the work of Detective Constable Adam Clarke who has worked tirelessly on this case.

“I am pleased our efforts have resulted in Boyle’s conviction and justice for the victim.”

Essex Police said no mugshot of Boyle was available, as he attended a police station for voluntary interview, so no picture was taken.

