Fenland man found with drugs stash in suitcase avoids jail

Cash and drugs found in March home

A man from March who was found to have a £3,500 stash of cannabis in a suitcase has been spared prison but ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Neighbourhood policing officers carried out a drugs warrant at a flat in North Street, March, on 17 August 2023, after receiving information about suspected drug dealing by Sheldon Squire, 26.

While there was no sign of Squire, the suitcase was found along with various “deal bags” of the drug and hundreds of pounds in cash.

Some of the drugs found by police

While looking for Squire, police visited the home of his cousin, Daniel Squire, 37, in Ellingham Avenue, March, where they discovered a small amount of cannabis plants being grown in a greenhouse, resulting in Daniel’s arrest.

The following day (18 August), Sheldon, of Foxglove Way, March, handed himself into police at the Police Investigation Centre (PIC) in Kings Lynn.

He appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Monday (17 March) where he was sentenced to five months in prison, suspended for 18 months, after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply cannabis and possession of cannabis.

He must also carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

On 10 January, Daniel was fined £461 at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court after admitting cultivating cannabis.

Detective Constable Jenny Hargreaves, who investigated, said: “Sheldon claimed the £5,380 we found in the flat was for personal use and he would occasionally deal to close friends, but he denied having a significant role in the dealing.

“Evidence found on his mobile phone indicated this wasn’t the case and eventually Sheldon had little option but to plead guilty to the charges.”