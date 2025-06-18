Drunk man jailed after kicking Peterborough paramedic in head
Szymon Krzeminski (40) became aggressive at a pharmacy in Lincoln Road, New England, Peterborough, on June 4 last year.
Police were called and after arriving at the scene officers also called paramedics as Krzeminski was incoherent.
But as he was being treated, Krzeminski spat in the ambulance and then kicked the paramedic in the head.
Earlier this year, on April 14, Krzeminski had been arrested for being drunk and waving a glass bottle around threateningly in Eastfield Road, Eastfield, Peterborough.
Krzeminski, of Ash Close, Thorney, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on June 9, where he admitted being drunk and disorderly, two counts of criminal damage, possession of cannabis, assault of an emergency worker and racially aggravated harassment.
He was jailed for 14 weeks and must also pay £345 in compensation and a £200 fine.
PC Megan Gould, who investigated, said: “To assault someone who is doing their job and trying to help you is beyond comprehension and rightly looked on very seriously by the courts.”