Drug dealer who sold heroin and crack cocaine to 'vulnerable users in Peterborough is jailed

A county lines drug dealer who sold to ‘vulnerable users’ in Peterborough is the latest supplier to be jailed as part of a police operation.

Police carried out a dawn raid in Newark Avenue, Peterborough, and arrested Mohammed Fiaz (40) in his bedroom.

Inside the room, police found three mobile phones, with messages linking him to dealing crack cocaine and heroin.

The raid took place on March 14 and was part of Operation Hypernova, a force-wide crackdown on county lines drug dealing and human trafficking.

Mohammed Fiaz

At Peterborough Crown Court on June 3, Fiaz, was sentenced to two years and six months in prison after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

Detective Constable Stacey Neve, who investigated, said: “Fiaz was sending bulk messages to vulnerable users advertising crack cocaine and heroin for sale in order to pocket the cash.

“We will continue to make the county hostile towards county lines drug dealers and prevent further exploitation of young and vulnerable people.”

Operation Hypernova 3 took place in March and saw 50 county lines dismantled and 35 people charged with more than 100 drug and human trafficking offences.