Driver reported for driving dangerously overweight truck on Peterborough road
A driver has been reported by police after being caught with a dangerously overweight truck on a Peterborough road.
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 6:52 am
The driver was stopped last night (June 15) by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit for driving an overweight vehicle.
An online statement from Policing Peterborough said: “Our roads policing officers were a little shocked to see this recovery vehicle attempting to recover a rather large truck in Peterborough last night.
“The mobile weight plates confirmed their suspicions that the vehicle was overweight. Driver reported!
