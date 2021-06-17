Driver reported for driving dangerously overweight truck on Peterborough road

A driver has been reported by police after being caught with a dangerously overweight truck on a Peterborough road.

By Ben Jones
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 6:52 am
A picture posted by officers.

The driver was stopped last night (June 15) by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit for driving an overweight vehicle.

An online statement from Policing Peterborough said: “Our roads policing officers were a little shocked to see this recovery vehicle attempting to recover a rather large truck in Peterborough last night.

“The mobile weight plates confirmed their suspicions that the vehicle was overweight. Driver reported!

“For more on road safety, visit https://bit.ly/3vz6msN.