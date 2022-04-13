A man who got into a car drunk and then nearly collided with a police car has been banned from driving for more than three years.

Officers were patrolling Wellington Street, Peterborough, in a marked police car at 9pm on 17 December last year, when a Ford Fiesta being driven by Daniel Taylor pulled out at a junction in front of them without giving way.

The officers had to take evasive action and then pulled Taylor over in St Johns Street. They could smell alcohol on his breath and noticed his eyes appeared glazed and his speech slurred.

Taylor has been banned from driving for three years

Taylor, 32, of West Parade, Spalding, was breathalysed and gave a reading of 72, more than twice the legal limit of 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. He went on to provide an evidential reading of 54 in custody.

In interview, Taylor claimed he had only had one drink that night, however, he later pleaded guilty to drink driving and at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (8 April) and was disqualified from driving for three years and two months. He was also ordered to pay a £392 fine.

PC Scott Giles said: “Taylor showed no regard for the safety of other road users when he made the decision to get behind the wheel so the ban is fully justified.”