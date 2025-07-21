Drink driver crashed into motorcyclist near Brotherhood Retail Park in Peterborough

A drink driver who crashed into a motorcyclist stopped at traffic lights has been banned from driving .

Luis Viegas, 50, was driving along Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough, when he shunted the motorbike from behind at the roundabout near Brotherhood Retail Park, Walton.

The motorcyclist told police he had seen Viegas leaving a bar in Lincoln Road earlier that evening and suspected him to be drunk.

Viegas was arrested after he failed a roadside breath test and blew 57 in custody – the legal limit being 35.

Viegas, of Goffsmill, Bretton, Peterborough, was banned from driving for 15 months and ordered to pay a £125 fine after admitting drink driving at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.

PC Chloe Gwilliam, who investigated, said: “This collision could have had a very different outcome, and it is fortunate that the victim was uninjured.

“There is no excuse for getting behind the wheel while drunk and anyone with concerns or information should report it to us.”

The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and allows the reporting of those believed to be driving under the influence.