Dozens of Peterborough drivers on the roads despite having 12+ points - including one with NINETEEN
Dozens of drivers are on Peterborough’s roads after totting up at least 12 points on their licence, it has been revealed.
A Freedom of Information Request to the DVLA has revealed there are a total of 59 GB driving licence holders with 12 or more penalty points on their record in Peterborough.
One driver in the city has an incredible nineteen points on their licence, but is still legally able to drive.
In the past, road safety charity Brake has called on all drivers who get 12 points to be banned – however, the law does allow, in some circumstances, people to retain their licence if they get to 12 points.
Most ‘totting’ disqualifications start as six months bans - but can be reduced or extended due to mitigating or aggravating features.
Many are able to drive despite totting up the points after magistrates said there were ‘exceptional circumstances’ or a ban would cause ‘exceptional hardship.’
The DVLA said that in a small percentage of cases where the driver has accumulated 12 or more penalty points, the Agency understands that a court can exercise its discretion and not disqualify the driver.
In the majority of these cases, Magistrates may have decided to allow drivers to retain their entitlement to drive where it is considered that disqualification would cause exceptional hardship. The DVLA checks with courts when a driver’s 12 current penalty point threshold is met or exceeded but where a disqualification is not imposed at the time of the conviction.
Drivers can pick up points for a range of offences – from speeding, to driving without due care and attention, jumping red traffic lights to using a car with defective lights.
The number of points handed out often depends on the seriousness of the case.
Exceptional hardship rules allow people to argue they should not lose their licence. A person losing their job if they were to be disqualified from driving, for example, would not qualify them to argue they would face exceptional hardship – but arguments such as a child having to move school, or someone being unable to carry out important caring responsibilities might. People may only use each argument in court once.
Penalty points remain on your licence for three years. They will also remain on your driving record from 4 to 11 years, depending on the severity of the conviction.
The law is slightly different for new drivers, who receive a ban if they get six points within two years of passing their test.