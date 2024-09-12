Horia Galis was ‘drifting’ in Pleasure Fair Meadow car park during car meet

A disqualified driver who lost control of his car in a cloud of tyre smoke as police officers looked on in a Peterborough car park has been given another ban.

Horia Galis, 34, was arrested shortly after doing “doughnuts” and “drifting” in a BMW around Pleasurefair Meadow car park, in Fletton, on 27 July.

He had been at a “car meet”, where several people including small children were on foot.

The meeting took place at the Fair Meadow car park on Oundle Road

Galis, of Libertas Drive, Cardea, Peterborough, was found to be disqualified from driving until December this year after racking up penalty points for various driving offences.

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday (9 September), where he received an additional 12 months added to his ban, ordered to carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work and pay a £500 fine, after admitting driving while disqualified, driving without due care and attention and no insurance.

PC Chris Cooke, who investigated, said: “Galis had no regard for the people who were in the car park, and it is fortunate no one was harmed.

“Anyone with concerns about someone driving dangerously should report it to us so we can take action.”

There have been a number of calls for action to prevent dangerous driving linked to car meets in the city.

Earlier this year a driver was banned after crashing into spectators at an event in the city

Dangerous driving can be reported to police via the web chat service or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report. Anyone without internet access should call 101