Dispersal order to be out in place across Peterborough and Cambridgeshire to prevent disruption from car meet

Police will impose a Cambridgeshire wide dispersal order in a bid to stop disruption caused by a planned car meet in Peterborough.

The measure has been taken by the force following information about the event due to take place in Peterborough on Saturday evening (10 February), as well as recent events of car meets and anti-social driving.

The order, which will be in place from 5pm tomorrow evening (Saturday) to 7am on Sunday (11 February), has been granted under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 and allows police officers to direct a person to leave the area specified within the order if there are reasonable grounds to suspect their behaviour has contributed or is likely to contribute to members of the public feeling harassed, alarmed or distressed, or the occurrence of crime or disorder.

The order is in place to prevent anti-social driving connected to a car meet in Peterborough

Failure to comply with the order can result in arrest.

Inspector Connor Hall, from Peterborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Car meets and the associated anti-social behaviour has been a problem in Peterborough for some time, which is why it is an ongoing priority for our Peterborough southern Neighbourhood Policing Team to tackle”

“Although these events are often intended to be a good-natured for car enthusiasts, they also have a history of becoming anti-social and cause issues for the local community due to behaviour such as excessive noise, reckless and dangerous driving, and causing damage to road surfaces.

“Over the weekend, we will have patrols in place across the city, particularly the known hotspot locations for these meets, to enforce the dispersal order.”

This week The Peterborough Telegraph revealed action has been taken – including the installation of speed bumps and cameras – at Tresham Road in Orton. The estate had become a hotspot for anti-social driving, including drifting, which had made the lives of residents living near-by – and businesses – a misery, as a result of noise and rubbish left.

Anti-social driving can be reported to police via the web chat service or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report. Anyone without internet access should call 101.