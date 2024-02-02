Delight as speed bumps installed at Peterborough car drifting hotspot
and live on Freeview channel 276
Action to tackle boy racers and anti-social driving at a Peterborough hotspot has been welcomed.
Business and residents living near Tresham Road in Orton have had their lives made a misery as a result of the actions of anti-social driving in the area.
Noise problems, as well as litter, tyre marks on the road – and even areas of the estate being used as a toilet – have led to scores of complaints.
However, after campaigns from residents, businesses and councillors, action has now been taken, with Peterborough City Council installing cameras on the entry to the estate, and speed bumps on the roads during January.
Orton Waterville councillor Julie Stevenson, who has campaigned for action to be taken on the site, welcomed the news, and said: “The speed cushions in Tresham Road are the latest development in the local authorities' plans to eradicate anti-social driving from the Orton area.
"They follow the successful introduction of similar measures in nearby Stapledon Road last year and will be supported by further measures in the surrounding area.
"Residents of Orton and business owners and employees of Orton Southgate Industrial estate have had to live with the noise, smell, mess and danger created by these drivers for many years.
"However, the council, police and business owners are now working in harmony to drive the problem out for good and their efforts are very much appreciated by those of us disturbed by this menace. The problem isn't completely resolved as yet, but we're heading in the right direction.”
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Following concerns around anti-social vehicle use and cars drifting in Tresham Road, Orton Southgate, we have been doing dedicated patrols of the area.“To help tackle these issues, speedbumps have been put in place down the road by Peterborough City Council to deter the anti-social behaviour. We will also be continuing our dedicated patrols and engaging with anyone in the area.“If you witness anti-social vehicle use, please report it to us on our website. This helps us identify hotspot areas and informs our future work.”