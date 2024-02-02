Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Action to tackle boy racers and anti-social driving at a Peterborough hotspot has been welcomed.

Business and residents living near Tresham Road in Orton have had their lives made a misery as a result of the actions of anti-social driving in the area.

Police at Tresham Road after the bumps were installed

However, after campaigns from residents, businesses and councillors, action has now been taken, with Peterborough City Council installing cameras on the entry to the estate, and speed bumps on the roads during January.

Orton Waterville councillor Julie Stevenson, who has campaigned for action to be taken on the site, welcomed the news, and said: “The speed cushions in Tresham Road are the latest development in the local authorities' plans to eradicate anti-social driving from the Orton area.

"Residents of Orton and business owners and employees of Orton Southgate Industrial estate have had to live with the noise, smell, mess and danger created by these drivers for many years.

"However, the council, police and business owners are now working in harmony to drive the problem out for good and their efforts are very much appreciated by those of us disturbed by this menace. The problem isn't completely resolved as yet, but we're heading in the right direction.”