Dangerous VW Golf driver who hit 100mph in 30mph zone in Peterborough - and 140mph on Frank Perkins Parkway - jailed

Ali Choudhry banned from the roads for 18 months

A man who reached speeds of 100mph in a 30mph zone during a police pursuit has been jailed.

Ali Choudhry, 25, was spotted by an officer driving a black Volkswagen Golf R, in Park Lane, Peterborough, at about 3.45pm on 14 August 2023.

The Golf was registered and insured to an address in Birmingham so the officer began to follow it.

Choudhry sped off into Star Road and the officer pursued him onto Fengate.

He overtook numerous times, ignored red lights, ignored keep left road signage, almost collided with other cars, failed to indicate, and didn’t give way at a roundabout.

Choudhry drove the Golf at about 100 miles per hour in a 30mph zone and at more than 140 miles per hour on the 70 mph Frank Perkins Parkway.

The officer lost sight of Choudhry but he was spotted on CCTV abandoning the car in Lucina Drive, Cardea, and running off.

He was linked to the Golf by fingerprints found in the car.

On Friday (28 February), at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court, Choudhry, of Western Avenue, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough, was jailed for 33 weeks, having pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

He was also banned from driving for 18 months.

Sergeant Joe Woolf said: “Ali Choudhry drove incredibly recklessly and put many people at risk so I’m glad he’s been jailed.

“We will do everything in our power to keep the roads of Cambridgeshire safe and put people who endanger other road users in front of the courts.”