'Dangerous' Peterborough man locked up for six years for 'extremely frightening' knife point robbery

A Peterborough man described as ‘dangerous’ has been jailed for more than six years after admitting carrying out a knife point robbery.

Karl Jones, aged 33, of no fixed address in Peterborough, had previously pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of a bladed article in connection with the incident, which occurred at Budgens in The Heights, Hemel Hempstead, during the early hours of Saturday 4 November, 2023.

Jones approached a member of staff at the service window at around 2.30am and asked him to pick up some items from inside the shop.

As he did so, Jones climbed through the window and ran towards the member of staff, grabbing him before producing a knife.

He held it to the victim’s throat while forcing him to remove cash from the till.

The victim did so, before unlocking the door for Jones to escape.

Around £450 in cash was stolen.

An investigation was launched by detectives from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit and Jones was identified as the suspect through CCTV enquiries.

He was arrested in Hemel Hempstead on Wednesday 8 November after being spotted by an officer from the Scorpion team during proactive patrols. He was subsequently charged and remanded into custody.

At court he was handed a five-year sentence for the robbery, plus six months for possession of a bladed article.

In addition, he was given a further nine months for 11 shoplifting offences which occurred in Cambridgeshire and Hemel Hempstead, plus six months for two common assaults, to run concurrently.

The total sentence handed down was six years and three months.

He was also given a seven-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) which will set out conditions he must abide by on his release from prison.

Detective Constable Michael Knight, who led the investigation in Hertfordshire, said: “This was an extremely frightening ordeal for the victim. Thankfully he wasn’t hurt during the incident but has been left with harrowing memories of what happened that day. I hope this sentence can bring him some closure and enable him to move forward.