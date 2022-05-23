A man described by police as ‘dangerous’ has been jailed for more than four years after he admitted a string of child sex offences.

Anthony Fiddler (38) from Bourne was locked up for four years and eight months sex offences and indecent images of children last week.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Fiddler had more than 100 indecent images of children which were graded as category A – the most serious category.

Anthony Fiddler, described by police as 'a dangerous individual'

He was finally caught after ‘decoys’ pretending to be 12 and 14 year old girls contacted police.

Investigating Officer Charlie Walmsley of Lincolnshire Police Protecting Vulnerable People praised the people who helped bring him to justice saying: “Our detailed investigation uncovered some deeply concerning activity and indecent images of the most serious grading.

"Thanks should go to those witnesses who acted as online decoys to highlight this dangerous individual to us.

"I hope that the case gives some reassurance and confidence that we take this very seriously and we will do all in our power to fully investigate and bring offenders to justice. If you ever have suspicions or concerns about an individual or their behaviour, please report them.”

Fiddler previously pleaded guilty to sexual communications with a child, causing a child to watch a sexual act, attempted sexual communication with two further children and attempting to incite a child to engage in a sexual act.