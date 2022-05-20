“By taking a weapon off the streets people will be helping to make our communities safer and could even save a life.”

Cash seized from criminals under has been used to pay for a giant screen being used to highlight the dangers of knife fcrime in Peterborough.

The screen, which will be in Peterborough on Friday and Saturday this week (20-21 May), will also promote an ongoing weapons amnesty in the city.

It was paid for using funds from the Proceeds of Crime Act – which sees money made by crooks in offences seized by the authorities.

A weapons amnesty is being held in Peterborough

Information on the screen will highlight the dangers of carrying a knife, aim to debunk some of the common misconceptions and encourage people to make use of the amnesty.

Weapon amnesty part of ‘Operation Guardian’

Amnesty bins are in place at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough and Parkside Police Station in Cambridge until the end of Sunday (22 May).

The week-long initiative is part of ‘Operation Guardian’ – the Constabulary’s ongoing strategy to combat knife crime in the county.

Possession of an article with a blade or point offences increased by 27% in Cambridgeshire in 2021/22 compared to figures for the previous financial year.

Analysis of recent data shows boys and men aged 16-20 are the most common age group to be involved in knife crime.

The maximum penalty for an adult carrying a knife is four years in prison and a fine of £5,000.

There is also the opportunity to dispose of firearms and ammunition as part of a separately run surrender running until 29 May, but these are treated differently. Members of the public need to call 101 to organise a time to attend either Thorpe Wood or Parkside police stations.

People wanting to hand in firearms can remain anonymous if preferred. However, any surrendered firearms found to be linked to criminal activity will be investigated and appropriate action taken.

“Having less knives on the street is safer for everyone.”

Inspector Jim Stevenson: “We hope this large screen will offer a different approach to reaching people with important messages concerning knife crime and make people think about the issue in a new way.

“I’m pleased this has been secured using Proceeds of Crime Act funding, meaning money taken from the pockets of criminals is going to help our efforts to make the county even safer.

“The amnesty allows people to do the right thing and dispose of weapons safely and without the fear of being prosecuted.

“By taking a weapon off the streets people will be helping to make our communities safer and could even save a life.”

Darryl Preston, Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “I fully support the Constabulary’s knife amnesty.

“Firstly, a recent change in the law means that some people may unwittingly be committing a crime simply by owning items now covered under the Offensive Weapons Act. This is their chance to do the right thing and get rid of them safely.

“Secondly, it will not only educate people about the real-life consequences of carrying weapons, but also provide an opportunity for those who have changed their mind to safely get rid of their weapon.