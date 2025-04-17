Crimestoppers offers £7,500 reward for key information on criminal with links to Peterborough

By Gemma Gadd
Published 17th Apr 2025, 13:45 BST
“Authorities are concerned about the potential risk he poses due to his history”

Crimestoppers is offering a £7,500 reward for information that leads to the whereabouts of a criminal with links to Peterborough.

The independent charity is appealing for the public’s assistance in locating Daniel Casey, who they say is the “primary suspect in a widespread burglary conspiracy believed to involve multiple burglaries nationwide”.

A Crimestoppers spokesperson said: “Casey has been outstanding for several months despite extensive investigation efforts by law enforcement.

Daniel CaseyDaniel Casey
Daniel Casey

"Authorities are concerned about the potential risk he poses due to his history, including current offences while on licence for similar crimes.

Lydia Patsalides, East Midlands Regional Manager for the charity Crimestoppers, said: “In light of the seriousness of the offences attributed to Casey, which include aggravated offences, it is imperative that he is located swiftly. Your anonymity is guaranteed through Crimestoppers.”

A Leicestershire Police senior officer notes the significant impact of Casey's criminal activities: “We estimate that the financial losses incurred from these burglaries are at least £200,000, potentially much higher. The nature of these crimes includes the theft of valuable jewellery, vehicles, and cash, affecting countless victims across the nation.

“We understand that some members of the public may have information that could help capture this suspect. We urge anyone who has seen him, knows his whereabouts, or has any information to come forward.”

Anyone with information about Casey is encouraged to contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously at 0800 555 111 or provide information online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

