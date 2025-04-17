Crimestoppers offers £7,500 reward for key information on criminal with links to Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

“Authorities are concerned about the potential risk he poses due to his history”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crimestoppers is offering a £7,500 reward for information that leads to the whereabouts of a criminal with links to Peterborough.

The independent charity is appealing for the public’s assistance in locating Daniel Casey, who they say is the “primary suspect in a widespread burglary conspiracy believed to involve multiple burglaries nationwide”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Crimestoppers spokesperson said: “Casey has been outstanding for several months despite extensive investigation efforts by law enforcement.

Daniel Casey

"Authorities are concerned about the potential risk he poses due to his history, including current offences while on licence for similar crimes.

Lydia Patsalides, East Midlands Regional Manager for the charity Crimestoppers, said: “In light of the seriousness of the offences attributed to Casey, which include aggravated offences, it is imperative that he is located swiftly. Your anonymity is guaranteed through Crimestoppers.”

A Leicestershire Police senior officer notes the significant impact of Casey's criminal activities: “We estimate that the financial losses incurred from these burglaries are at least £200,000, potentially much higher. The nature of these crimes includes the theft of valuable jewellery, vehicles, and cash, affecting countless victims across the nation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We understand that some members of the public may have information that could help capture this suspect. We urge anyone who has seen him, knows his whereabouts, or has any information to come forward.”

Anyone with information about Casey is encouraged to contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously at 0800 555 111 or provide information online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.