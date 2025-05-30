Crime gang jailed after creating £8 million cannabis growing enterprise across Peterborough, March and Wisbech

Judge said defendants were ‘drunk on the vast sums of money made’

An organised crime gang from Lithuania who built an £8 million cannabis growing enterprise across Peterborough, March and Wisbech have been jailed.

A court heard how police had uncovered a cannabis drug operation, which saw the group set up at least nine cannabis farms across Peterborough, March and Wisbech, with a turnover of up to £8 million.

Multiple warrants were carried out, between 2021 and November 2023, leading to the seizure of more than 2,400 cannabis plants, 4,060 grams of budded cannabis, £1,200 of cocaine and more than £100k in cash and euros.

Crime gang jailed, clockwise from left, Zydrunas Sliburis, Audrius Mizutavicius, Pranas Lucinskas and Ovidijus Kuprijanovas

Designer goods and jewellery, as well as high value vehicles, were also seized.

Four members of the gang responsible have now been sentenced to a combined total of 26 years and one month in prison.

The gang was caught after neighbourhood officers launched an investigation in January 2021 which was later taken over by detectives from the Constabulary’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit who initiated Operation Roast.

Ten days into a seven-week scheduled trial, earlier this month, the group changed their pleas to guilty and the group were sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on May 28.

Photographs show images from the cannabis farms and some of the cash found by police

Zydrunas Sliburis (50) of Orange Grove, Wisbech, was sentenced to 11 years and eight months in prison for conspiracy to produce cannabis, conspiracy to supply cannabis, converting criminal property and possession with intent to supply cocaine.

Audrius Mizutavicius (39) of Hallfields Lane, Peterborough, was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison for conspiracy to produce cannabis and conspiracy to supply cannabis.

Pranas Lucinskas (38) of Kingfisher Drive, Wisbech, was sentenced to six years in prison for conspiracy to produce cannabis and conspiracy to supply cannabis.

Ovidijus Kuprijanovas (30) of Willow Way, Wisbech, was sentenced to 20 months in prison for conspiracy to produce cannabis.

Remigija Kuprijanovaite (27) of Chandlers Way, March, is due to be sentenced on 15 July after pleading guilty to converting criminal property.

Sentencing, Judge Andrew Hurst, said the group ‘squandered’ the significant guilty plea credit available by not having the ‘courage or good sense to confront at a far earlier stage the overwhelming nature of the evidence’.

He described the defendants as becoming ‘drunk on the vast sums of money made’ and praised the ‘tenacity and resolve’ of the police and prosecution to bring the case to court

Judge Hurst said their objective was to ‘become as rich as possible as quickly as possible’ and that ‘far from acting under duress, the conspirators were close in relationship and enjoyed the proceeds’. He described them as ‘a tight knit highly trusting mutually collaborate enterprise’.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s Detective Constable James Campbell, who investigated, said: “This was a highly professional and sophisticated operation that involved high levels of trust. Low overheads and a high turnover meant it was extremely profitable and allowed the members significant financial gain.

“Sliburis was the leading principle member of this organised crime group with overall control. He would take bulk orders from customers and directed others to grow and deliver the cannabis.

“He employed trusted friends and family members to expand his empire and profits were converted into a luxury lifestyle and investment in real estate.

“The offending was repeated, persistent and at times committed whilst on bail or under investigation.

“However, our evidence enabled us to attribute each defendant and clearly demonstrated their individual involvement to be able to bring charges forward and put them all before the courts.

“As an investigation team, we’re pleased with the sentences passed, and hope it sends a message, that if you come to Cambridgeshire with the intention of dealing in criminality, you will be caught and put before the courts.”