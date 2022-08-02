Crabtree murder investigation: Second man charged over fatal shooting in Peterborough

A second man from Peterborough has been charged in connection with the murder of a man in Paston, Cambridgeshire police have confirmed.

Christopher Pycroft appeared in court today after being charged with murdering Mihai Dobre earlier this year. He is due back in court tomorrow.

Police were called at 12.34am on 13 April with reports of a gunshot being heard in Crabtree.

Officers and paramedics attended the scene and 29-year-old Mihai Dobre, of Oundle Road, Peterborough, was taken to hospital, however he was pronounced dead at 8.03pm the same day.

He had suffered gunshot wounds to his head.

Today Cambridgeshire police said that Pycroft, 39, of Crabtree, Peterborough, has been charged with murder and conspiracy to rob.

He appeared virtually at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today, where he was remanded in custody. He will appear at Cambridge Crown Court tomorrow.

Lewis Hutchinson, 29, of Eastern Avenue, Dogsthorpe, was charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence in April.

Hutchinson pleaded not guilty to the charges he faces at a court hearing earlier this year, with a provisional trial date set for January 3 2023.