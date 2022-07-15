Lewis Hutchinson, 29, of Spirewic Avenue, Skegness, appeared alongside Diane Riley at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday to enter his plea.

Hutchinson has been charged with the murder of Mihai Dobre, 29, as well as conspiracy to commit a robbery, two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence. and conspiracy to do acts tending and intending to pervert the course of public justice. He pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Mr Dobre died in hospital at 8:03pm of April 13 after being shot in the back of the head in Crabtree, Paston at around 12:34am in the early hours of the morning.

Hutchinson appeared via video link from prison but Riley, 64 of Spirewic Avenue, Skegness is accused of conspiracy to do acts tending and intended to pervert the course of public justice, appeared in person.

She denied conspiracy to do acts tending and intended to pervert the course of public justice.

Police arrested two other men and a women on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder in May but all three were released without any further action being taken against them.