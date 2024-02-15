Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough City Council has confirmed that it will take action over the concerns of nurses after a series of attacks on and around a footbridge in the city.

The footbridge connects the Middleton area of Bretton to Peterborough City Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Major concerns have ben raised by a group of workers at the hospital following four nurses, all hailing from the Kerala area of India, having been attacked using the bridge following a shift in the past year.

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow meets with concerned members of staff from Peterborough City Hospital.

The most recent attack is understood to have taken place in the last two weeks, leaving the victim with a fractured jaw.

The group has now called for increased lighting and the instillation of CCTV in the area.

The council has pledged to look into the issue and push National Highways to take actions over the lack of lighting in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council spokeswoman said: “Several site visits have already taken place to assess what improvements could be made to improve lighting on the bridge including a meeting there last Thursday with police and hospital trust staff.

“The lighting columns on the A47 are the responsibility of National Highways and so we will be speaking to them to see if any changes could be made to how this section of the road is illuminated.

“The current lighting on the footbridge is in keeping with other footbridges across the city, however given the ongoing concerns we are looking into what could be done to help users feel safer when using it.”

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has joined calls for safety improvements in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Clearly, such occurrences are deeply alarming and require urgent safety improvements.