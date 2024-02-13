Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Calls have been made to improve the safety of a Peterborough footbridge after a series of attacks on nurses over the past year.

Major concerns have ben raised by a group of Peterborough City Hospital workers over the footbridge that spans over the Soke Parkway, connecting the side the the Middleton area of Bretton.

The Peterborough Telegraph understands that over the past year, four nurses, all hailing from the Kerala area of India, have been attacked using the bridge following a shift.

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow meets with concerned members of staff from Peterborough City Hospital.

The most recent attack is understood to have taken place in the last two weeks, leaving the victim with a fractured jaw.

Calls have now been made for increased lighting and install CCTV in the area.

Community leader Bijo Kurian said: “Everybody is scared but it is the only footpath connecting South Bretton to the hospital.

"We aware of four attacks in the past year and the problems are worse at this time of year when it is so dark in the evenings.

"There are bushes on both sides, where attackers can hide, there is a lack of street lighting and is no CCTV , which could be used as a deterrent.

"We would really like to see some of the bushes cut down as this is becoming a very serious situation."

The group have taken their case to Peterborough MP Paul Bristow, who has backed calls to safety in the area.

In a letter to Peterborough City Council’s Chief Executive Matt Gladstone, he said: “I recently met several nurses and employees from Peterborough City Hospital regarding the ongoing safety concerns surrounding the bridge off Middleton.

“Four nurses have been attacked recently while going home after their shift, with one sustaining a facial fracture. Clearly, such occurrences are deeply alarming and require urgent safety improvements.

“It is evident that action needs to be taken by the council to address these concerns, including the removal of overgrown bushes, improved lighting, and the installation of CCTV.”