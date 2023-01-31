The order was issued to 3 Prince Street by the local Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) on Friday (January 27) after a successful application to Cambridge Magistrates’ Court for the order to be in place until April 26.

The order prohibits any person from entering the premises other than the legal tenant, managers of the property from Clarion Housing Association, emergency service workers and professionals who support the tenant.

Failure to comply with the order is a criminal offence which could result in imprisonment for up to three months, a fine, or both.

Cambridgeshire Police serve the closure order on the house in Prince Street.

PC Matt Smart, from the Wisbech NPT, said: “Drug dealers often use high levels of violence and intimidation to control their victims, one of these forms of control exploits vulnerable people by using their home as a base for dealing drugs, known as cuckooing.

“We believe the tenant is being exploited by criminals which is why we have taken this step to safeguard him and ban those who take advantage of him from using the premises.

“I know this order will make a positive difference to the quality of life of the affected residents and should serve as a reminder to those who continue to make life a misery for their neighbours, that we will not tolerate it. We will take positive action and work in partnership to reduce this behaviour.”

Cuckooing is a term used to define a type of exploitation by drug dealers who take advantage of a person who may have poor mental health, uses drug or alcohol, or lives alone, by taking over and using their home to store, sell or use drugs.