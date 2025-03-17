Chatteris woman who crashed car into garden after drinking at pub banned from the roads

Chloe Smith was just under three times the limit when she crashed

A woman who crashed a car in a front garden after drinking at a Fenland pub has been banned from driving for more than two years.

Chloe Smith, 32, was driving a Volkswagen Polo in the early hours of 2 February this year when she lost control of the car and ended up wedged in a front garden in Fairway, Chatteris.

Hearing the disturbance, the occupant of the house came outside and asked Smith, who was unsteady on her feet and slurring her words, if she had been drinking, to which she admitted she had been at a nearby pub and decided to drive home.

She provided an evidential breath sample in custody of 103 – just under three times the limit of 35 – and was charged with drink driving.

Smith, of High Street, Chatteris, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (11 March) where she was disqualified from driving for two years and one month after previously admitting drink driving.

She was also made subject of a curfew between 7pm and 7am for eight weeks.

PC Gibson, who investigated, said: “There is absolutely no excuse for drink driving – alcohol affects everyone differently and any amount can impair your ability to drive. The only safe option is to avoid alcohol completely if you’re driving as even ‘just one drink’ could put you over the limit.”

The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and provides the public with the chance to provide information about anyone they think may be driving under the influence.