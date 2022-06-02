Century Square, Millfield.

Both Rudolf Gregor, 18, of Midland Road, Peterborough and a 17-year-old boy, who is also from Peterborough, have already been charged with two counts of attempted murder after a 17 and 18-year old were stabbed in Century Square and Waterloo Road at around 5:45pm on Tuesday.

Both appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court today (June 2), where they were remanded in custody.

Police then put out an appeal to trace a further suspect today (May 2), who has now been found and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Since the appeal, police have charged a further 17-year-old boy from Peterborough with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place. He remains in custody.