Century Square stabbings: Further arrest made after three charged with attempted murder following stabbings in Peterborough

Police have made a further arrest after an appeal to find a man wanted in connection with two stabbings in Peterborough on Tuesday (May 31).

By Ben Jones
Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 5:26 pm
Updated Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 8:56 pm
Century Square, Millfield.
Both Rudolf Gregor, 18, of Midland Road, Peterborough and a 17-year-old boy, who is also from Peterborough, have already been charged with two counts of attempted murder after a 17 and 18-year old were stabbed in Century Square and Waterloo Road at around 5:45pm on Tuesday.

Both appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court today (June 2), where they were remanded in custody.

Police then put out an appeal to trace a further suspect today (May 2), who has now been found and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Since the appeal, police have charged a further 17-year-old boy from Peterborough with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place. He remains in custody.

The injuries the victims sustained are not believed to be life threatening.

