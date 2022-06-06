Century Square, Millfield.

On Friday (June 3), a 16-year-old boy was charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place on Friday. He appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates' Court on Saturday (June 4).

The 16-year-old becomes the fifth person to be charged in connection with the incident that saw an 17 and an 18-year-old stabbed in Century Square and Waterloo Road at around 5:45pm last Tuesday. The injuries sustained by both are not thought to be life threatening.

On Thursday (June 2), Milan Polak, 18, of Shakespeare Avenue, Peterborough, was charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in public.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (June 3) alongside a 17-year-old charged with the same offences.

On Friday, Rudolf Gregor, 18, of Midland Road, Peterborough was charged with two counts of attempted murder and was remanded in custody after appearing at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court.