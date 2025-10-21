CCTV appeal to trace woman after booze worth £60 stolen from Tesco in Ramsey

Police have released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with a robbery at a supermarket.

Alcohol worth about £60 was stolen from Tesco, in Ramsey, at about 10.40am on 14 September.

A member of staff, who tried to stop the theft, was assaulted but unhurt.

Anyone who recognises the woman in the CCTV image or has any information should use reference 35/72775/25 and report it through the force website.