CCTV appeal to trace woman after booze worth £60 stolen from Tesco in Ramsey
Police have released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with a robbery at a supermarket.
Alcohol worth about £60 was stolen from Tesco, in Ramsey, at about 10.40am on 14 September.
A member of staff, who tried to stop the theft, was assaulted but unhurt.
Anyone who recognises the woman in the CCTV image or has any information should use reference 35/72775/25 and report it through the force website.