CCTV appeal launched after teenage girl sexually assaulted in Orton, Peterborough

By Stephen Briggs
Published 10th Feb 2025, 11:56 BST
Police launch appeal today (February 10) after attack happened on January 18

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a sexual assault on teenage girl in Peterborough.

It happened when the victim was walking into a shop in Orton Malborne at about 7.30pm on 18 January.

Anyone with information or who recognises the man pictured is asked to contact police either online or via 101 quoting reference 35/4027/25.

