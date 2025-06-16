CCTV appeal after robbers steal bike and leave victim in hospital in Peterborough

Detectives in Peterborough are seeking to track down two men in connection with a robbery.

At around 6pm on May 31, the victim was in Lincoln Road, near the junction with Dogsthorpe Road, when he was approached by two men who attacked him and stole his bike.

The 34-year-old victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

Anyone who recognises the people in the CCTV, or who has information about what happened, has been asked to contact police via Cambridgeshire Constabulary's website using reference 35/40467/25. Anyone without internet access can call 101.