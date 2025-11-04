Cambridgeshire Chief Constable, Simon Megicks

Cambridgeshire’s top cop has said his thoughts are with the victims and their families after an horrific knife attack on board an intercity train near Peterborough.

The county’s newly appointed Chief Constable, Simon Megicks, said the attack on Saturday night on the 18.25 London-bound LNER train, in which 10 people were left with life-threatening injuries, had been a shock to everyone.

And he praised railway staff and emergency services workers for their bravery as they tackled the attacker and helped and treated the injured.

He has also vowed to put on extra police patrols across the county in the aftermath of the attack.

In a just-released statement, Mr Megicks said: “As we try to come to terms with what has happened I wanted to do my best to reassure everyone that we are doing all we can, in the context that we are working in.

"Firstly my thoughts are with the victims, their families and loved ones at this difficult time.

“This extends to those who may not have received a physical injury, but those who will live with the memories of the events of Saturday evening for a long time.

"I encourage you to seek support and care from professional services if you need it.

Mr Megicks said: “I would also like to thank all emergency services for their response to the incident itself – the professionalism, speed and bravery that was seen is second to none, and as well to mention the amazing courage of the staff on the train and the members of the public who put themselves in harms way to protect others.

“As has been well publicised, British Transport Police are leading the investigation into incidents from the 31st October onwards and a man has been charged with offences, so I am not going to talk specifically about that..

"But I can reassure people that we voluntarily referred ourselves to the IOPC for independent scrutiny of incidents that happened prior to Saturday evening, as is standard practice in these cases.

He added: “However, yesterday I commissioned an internal review of the events which occurred prior to the tragic events of Saturday evening.

"Today I have received a formal request from Police and Crime Commissioner Darryl Preston for this review.

"I welcome this additional scrutiny and will provide a report to him in due course.

“I recognise the impact this incident has had on all of our community and we have put additional visible patrols across the county and are working closely with our partners to ensure the safety and reassurance of all our communities across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.”

Anthony Williams (32) of no fixed abode, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday, charged with 11 counts of attempted murder (10 relating to the incident on the train, one relating to an incident at a London station), two counts of possession of a blade in a public place, and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He was remanded into custody until December 1, when he is due to appear at Cambridge Crown Court.