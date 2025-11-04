Huntingdon train stabbing: Family of hero crew member speak out as LNER hail his 'extraordinary bravery' to save multiple lives during mass stabbing
Samir Zitouni, who is 48 and known to many as Sam, has been a valued member of the LNER team for over 20-years, working onboard as a Customer Experience Host. His role is dedicated to supporting customers.
On the evening of the incident, Sam was working onboard the 18:25 Doncaster to London King’s Cross service, when customers came under threat. Eyewitnesses have praised his courageous actions, and the British Transport Police described his response as “nothing short of heroic,” crediting him with saving multiple lives.
Sam remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition but his family have shared a message following an outpouring of love and support for his actions.
His family said: “We have been deeply touched by the outpouring of love and kindness shown to Sam, and by the many well wishes for his recovery. The care provided by the hospital and the support from his colleagues at LNER has been incredible. We are immensely proud of Sam and his courage. The police called him a hero on Saturday evening, but to us – he’s always been a hero."
David Horne, Managing Director at LNER, said: "In a moment of crisis, Sam did not hesitate as he stepped forward to protect those around him. His actions were incredibly brave, and we are so proud of him, and of all our colleagues who acted with such courage that evening. Our thoughts and prayers remain with Sam and his family. We will continue to support them and wish him a full and speedy recovery."