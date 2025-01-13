Cambridgeshire shoplifter targeted same Tesco six times in three weeks

By Stephen Briggs
Published 13th Jan 2025, 16:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Ricky Lake jailed for 49 days

A shoplifter who targeted the same shop six times in the space of a few weeks has been jailed.

Ricky Lake, 36, stole items worth more than £230 from Tesco Express, in Kirkgate Street, Wisbech, in the crime spree between 15 November and 6 December.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was arrested on Wednesday (8 January) after officers found him hiding in the back garden of a house in Bath Road, Wisbech.

Court newsCourt news
Court news

Lake, of no fixed address, admitted all six thefts, as well as thefts from Elm Post Office, in Elm, near Wisbech, the Premier shop, in Quaker Lane, Wisbech, and Tesco, in Hostmoor Avenue, March, between 16 November and 4 January.

On Thursday (9 January) he was jailed for 49 days, which included the activation of a 14-day suspended sentence given in September for shoplifting, at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court.

He was also ordered to pay £50 in compensation to Tesco.

Sergeant David Arnold, from the Wisbech Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Prolific offenders can have a significant on the businesses they target, especially financially.

“I encourage any business affected by retail crime, such as shoplifting, to report it to us so we can take action.”

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice